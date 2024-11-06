The first question on every American’s mind Tuesday was, who would win the election? Now that Donald Trump has defeated Kamala Harris (apologies for the spoiler) the next question on every American’s mind is, how will this affect the New York Jets? New York is now 3-6 after the team picked up the first win of the Jeff Ulbrich era in Week 9.

As it turns out, Trump’s election could have a direct impact on New York. During Trump’s first go-around as president, he appointed Jets’ owner Woody Johnson as Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Woody served in that role from 2017-2021. During that time, his brother Christopher ran the Jets. If Woody reprises his role as ambassador once Trump takes office, he would likely leave Christopher in charge of the team again, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes on X.

Christopher Johnson had a busy tenure running the day-to-day business of the team. He hired the Jets’ current GM Joe Douglas, he fired New York’s train wreck of a head coach Adam Gase and hired Robert Saleh a week before Woody’s ambassadorship ended.

Woody resumed his role as the Jets’ primary decision maker in 2021. While he was relatively subdued initially, the elder Johnson has been deeply involved in shaping the organization over the last two seasons.

The Jets face a hard Woody Johnson dilemma

Woody Johnson oversaw the trade that brought Aaron Rodgers to New York last year. This season Johnson fired Saleh after the team’s Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, he helped the Jets acquire wideout Davante Adams in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and he was instrumental in reaching an agreement with Haason Reddick, ending the pass rusher’s season-long hold out.

Woody is all in on 2024 as he believes this is one of the most talented Jets teams he’s been around. Yet, despite his best efforts/ persistent meddling, New York is just 3-6 after enduring a miserable five-game losing streak that wrecked a promising 2-1 start. The Jets are on the brink of missing the playoffs for the 14th straight season – the longest active postseason drought in all of professional sports.

While the Jets' passing game looked much improved in a Week 9 win over the Houston Texans and Adams believes that Rodgers can run the table and lead the team to the playoffs, it’s a long shot that New York is playing meaningful games in December.

If the Jets fail to live up to the potential Woody Johnson sees in them, the organization will face several massive decisions in the offseason – Rodgers could be gone, Douglas could be out as GM and the team needs to hire a new head coach. If Woody gets back to ambassadoring in England, it will likely be Christopher Johnson making those decisions. And those decisions could shape the team for years to come.