Consider New York Jets ownership impressed with Aaron Rodgers’ accelerated recovery from Achilles surgery.

“He is superhuman,” Jets vice chairman Christopher Johnson told the New York Post at the NFL Owners’ Meetings on Tuesday.

Johnson’s comment came two days after Rodgers walked on to the MetLife Stadium field without crutches or boot on his foot, threw some passes pregame and then stood on the sideline for the entirety of the Jets’ 20-14 upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pretty impressive for someone who ruptured his Achilles just five weeks ago.

Aaron Rodgers. Throwing. The man isn’t even five weeks removed from Achilles surgery. #Jets pic.twitter.com/DEcroKkrAB — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 15, 2023

“Just doing those passes — I mean, just walking — it’s absolutely amazing,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to say he can’t do it (return before the 2023 season ends). It would be cool to see if he did it.”

Jets showing ‘character' remaining in playoff hunt without Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is hell bent on doing whatever it takes to try and make it back in time for a playoff push or the playoffs themselves. With Zach Wilson now at quarterback, the Jets (3-3) are doing their best to remain in contention. They wobbled with three straight losses after Rodgers was injured in Week 1 but have bounced back with two straight wins heading into their bye this week.

“This team has character,” Johnson said.

Even though he’s not in the lineup, Rodgers is motivating the Jets with his incredible will to defy all odds and play again this season. Jets coach Robert Saleh has praised Rodgers for his determination.

Saleh also called Rodgers a “freakazoid” in being able to do what he did Sunday, so soon after major surgery.

Rodgers sounded a cautionary note Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The future Hall of Famer admitted that he’s “way ahead of schedule” but added there are many “markers” to hit before he can think about playing again in 2023.

“Let’s just cool our jets a bit,” Rodgers told McAfee.

That’s harder to do when ownership states that Rodgers is beyond human, of course.