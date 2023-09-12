MetLife Stadium has become a staple stadium in the world of sports. The New York Jets' home ground has a lot of history behind it. However, it has developed a bad reputation for its turf in recent years. A lot of players and fans may start to hate it more because of Aaron Rodgers' injury during their NFL Week 1 showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Aaron Rodgers' debut against the Bills was much anticipated by fans. But, it was cut short after four plays against the Bills. The quarterback was getting sacked and planted his ankle in an awkward angle on the turf. Fans started to buzz about the MetLife Stadium curse when they saw Rodgers go down.

John Pirsos of WVLT theorized that it may be because of the stadium that people are getting ill and injured. He pointed to the example of Bruce Springsteen and the New York Giants also suffering unfortunate luck on the Jets' home field.

Some fans called for spiritual intervention. “They need a priest to cleanse the curse out of MetLife,” a fan wrote in their X account.

A lot of other incidents have happened that surrounded the stadium. Notably, this was also the place where the San Francisco 49ers lost a lot of their players during the 2020 season. Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Tevin Coleman, Kerick McKinnon, and Jimmy Garopollo all got hurt in a span of two weeks.

Will this be a recurring theme at the Giants and Jets' home floor after their NFL Week 1 schedule?