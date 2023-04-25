After months of speculation and behind-the-scenes negotiations, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have officially agreed to terms on the highly coveted Aaron Rodgers blockbuster.

Aside from the star quarterback, the exchange is headlined by a swap of this year’s No. 15 and No. 13 picks, with the Jets receiving the former, while Green Bay could end up netting themselves another first-rounder in 2024 should Rodgers play 65% of the plays for New York. For now, the 2024 pick holds the value of a second-rounder.

However, before the deal can be made official, the star signal caller must be cleared by an approved medical staff, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on April 25.

“The plan is for new #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to take his physical Wednesday, source said, with plenty of time to make the trade official before the Draft. Once that happens, they are, indeed, back up,” Rapoport reported via Twitter.

As has been made evident by the transaction, the Jets are going all in on a presumed title push in 2023, and having Aaron Rodgers under center is viewed as perhaps the best way for them to do exactly this. Led by their assortment of underwhelming quarterback options last season, New York finished with a record of 7-10 and missed out on postseason contention by a mere two wins.

With this, they have extended their postseason drought to 13 years which, with the Sacramento Kings participating in the 2023 NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2006, is now the longest active streak in North American professional sports.