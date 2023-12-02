The New York Jets and Adrian Amos reportedly agreed to part ways after the safety spent just one season with the team

The New York Jets and safety Adrian Amos have reportedly agreed to part ways, a source told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero provided further context in regards to Amos' future after the move.

“Like all players after the trade deadline, Amos will be subject to waivers. He’s healthy and ready to contribute down the stretch,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Jets currently hold an underwhelming 4-7 record. Perhaps Amos, a 30-year-old veteran, is looking to join a contender as the playoffs loom. Still, Amos' departure is fairly surprising.

Jets, Adrian Amos agree to move on

Amos has appeared in 11 games but started just three so far in 2023 for the Jets, his first season in New York. He began his career in 2015 with the Chicago Bears. Amos spent four seasons in Chicago before joining the Green Bay Packers.

Amos played a big role for Green Bay's defense from 2019-2022. He was a consistent threat to intercept or defend passes, and emerged as a reliable all-around defender. Amos even recorded a few sacks during his time with the Packers.

Amos has not received the same opportunities with the Jets. Still, as Pelissero noted, he is a player more than capable of contributing. He should draw interest from contenders looking to bolster their defensive secondaries.

The Jets were hoping to make a playoff run in 2023. Aaron Rodgers' early season injury placed a major dent in their postseason chances though. At 4-7, making any kind of run will be difficult this year.

Defense has not been the issue though. New York has a talented enough defense to win games, but they need offensive consistency.

The Jets will try to turn their season around while Amos will look to join a contending team after leaving New York.