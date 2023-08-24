Allen Lazard has a shoulder injury, but the New York Jets wide receiver should be able to play in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

Lazard sustained the injury at training camp Wednesday and will not practice Thursday. He likely won’t play in the preseason finale Saturday against the New York Giants.

“He’s dealing with an AC joint,” coach Robert Saleh explained. “We’ll check his availability for the game (Saturday) but we’re not worried about his availability for Week 1.”

Lazard signed with the Jets this past offseason and has been reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Playing with Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers last season, Lazard had an NFL career-high 60 receptions.

The timing of Lazard’s injury is far from ideal. Not only is the season opener less than three weeks away, but veteran wide receiver Corey Davis shockingly announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

That, plus an unspecified injury that’s sidelined Malik Taylor, has taken a toll on New York’s wide receiver corps.

Along with Allen Lazard, the Jets have three other receivers locked into roster spots: Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman. That leaves a battle for one or two open spots at the position.

Taylor, Irv Charles, and Alex Erickson are competing with undrafted rookies Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson to make the team.

“They know the opportunity that’s at hand,” Saleh said. “Corey leaving just opened the door for someone else. They’re fully aware of what that looks like and what that means. It’s just a matter of who takes advantage of it.”

Davis played the final two of his six NFL seasons with the Jets. The 28-year-old missed 12 games because of injury with New York and had 66 receptions and six touchdowns from 2021-22.