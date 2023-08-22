Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut Saturday in their preseason finale against the New York Giants. But will Dalvin Cook, New York’s other major addition on offense, also make his debut for Gang Green?

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Robert Saleh poured cold water on any slight hope Cook would play against the Giants. The Jets coach said Cook will practice this week but won’t play Saturday.

Saleh also confirmed Rodgers will play a series or two. And the coach added that Mekhi Becton will start at right tackle, his initial chance with the first-team offense after missing all but one game the past two seasons with knee injuries.

Cook signed a one-year contract with New York last week but didn’t join the team at training camp because he was awaiting the arrival of his newborn. The 28-year-old will get his first reps with the Jets this week and the hope is that he will be good to go for Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Dalvin Cook on why the #Jets were the right fit for him: "I came on my visit & I felt something special being built here, & I wanted to be a part of it. I can come add to what they've already got going on, & just be me & be explosive. I think if you win in New York, there ain't…

The Jets will likely split carries between Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall this season, forming a potentially explosive 1-2 punch in their backfield. Cook has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and is a four-time Pro Bowl running back. Hall averaged 5.8 yards per carry as a rookie in 2022 before sustaining a torn ACL.

“It’s going to make everybody better. [Dalvin Cook is] a guy that has done a lot in his career and we look forward to what he can bring to our team,” Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said last week.

Hall, who was activated off the PUP list last week following season-ending knee surgery, will also practice this week but won’t play against the Giants.

The Jets will be without another of their running backs Saturday because rookie Israel Abanikanda is out for several weeks with a thigh contusion. Third-year pro Michael Carter will likely receive reps along with Zonovan “Bam” Knight and undrafted rookie Travis Dye.