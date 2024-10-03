The New York Jets have a knack for shooting themselves in the foot. In the team's Week Four loss to the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Allen Lazard took the expression a step further when he was flagged for a finger gun celebration. The penalty cost the Jets 15 yards and derailed a promising drive with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

The veteran wideout acknowledged the situation and its likely outcome. “It’s something very silly… I expect the NFL to fine me just from the history of situations like this,” Lazard said, per the New York Post. Despite anticipating a fine – and even citing a history of fines in similar circumstances – Lazard added, “I’ve gotten zero clarification from the NFL… Now, my coaches have come up and talked to me individually. It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of the situation.”

The thing is, Lazard isn’t the victim of this situation. The NFL does not allow gun-related celebrations. The topic has already come up this season. It made headlines just two weeks ago. Atlanta Falcons’ wideout Drake London celebrated his game-winning touchdown in Week Two against the Philadelphia Eagles with a gun shooting gesture. London’s Monday Night Football pantomime drew a 15-yard penalty and ultimately triggered a $14,069 fine from the league.

Still, Lazard, for some reason, does not appear to understand. “If I am [fined], they are definitely going to exempt it… It wouldn’t make sense to fine someone for something you never warned them [about]. It’s like implementing a new driving rule: If you are driving down the street with only one hand, you never told me I can only drive with only two hands. That’s unfair. That’s not a lawful democracy in that sense,” he said, via the New York Post.

Jets WR Allen Lazard is ready for a finger gun fight

While Lazard’s finger gun celebration was definitely subtle, particularly when compared to London’s gesture, it’s still against the league’s rules. The 28-year-old receiver should expect a fine on Saturday. Perhaps we’ll all be treated to additional analogies as he defends himself.

Despite a solid college career that included several Iowa State receiving records, Lazard went undrafted in 2018. The Green Bay Packers ultimately signed the wideout off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. He enjoyed several productive years with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, including a 60-catch, 788-yard, six-touchdown season in 2022.

When the Jets were attempting to entice Rodgers into coming to New York, the team added Lazard. The Jets signed the receiver to a four-year, $44 million contract prior to the 2023 season.

Rodgers’ return from the Achilles tear he suffered in Week One last year has reinvigorated Lazard’s career. Playing primarily with Zach Wilson at quarterback during his Jets debut in 2023, Lazard had just 23 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. With Rodgers back under center, the seven-year veteran is already up to 16 catches for a team-high 206 yards and three touchdowns through four games.