Allen Lazard is expected to be in the lineup for a New York Jets-Los Angeles Chargers clash on Monday Night Football.

It appears there’s some good news for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Allen Lazard is expected to play for the Jets after an injury scare this weekend. The 27-year-old wide receiver showed up on the injury list Saturday, listed as questionable with a knee injury. He had practiced the entire week.

#Jets WR Allen Lazard (questionable, knee) is expected to play tonight vs. #Chargers, per sources. Barring surprise, Zach Wilson should have the reliable veteran in the passing game. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 6, 2023

That means Wilson can breathe a sigh of relief. The Jets quarterback would be missing one of his top targets and threats if Lazard was unable to play. Lazard leads the Jets by averaging 15.0 yards per reception. He is third on the Jets with 17 catches, including one for a touchdown.

Though New York has stud Garrett Wilson leading the way with 39 catches for 469 yards and two TDs, the Jets options at receiver are thin. Veteran Randall Cobb has managed only three catches for 20 yards on 12 targets in six games. Explosive rookie Xavier Gipson has one catch for four yards.

Zach Wilson does get tight end Tyler Conklin (20 catches) and running back Breece Hall (19 catches, including 50-yard TD last week) involved in the passing game. But Lazard is a deep threat and takes some of the focus away from Garrett Wilson. His absence would be huge if unable to play.

ZACH WILSON FINDS ALLEN LAZARD 🔥 THE JETS HAVE LIFE 🍿pic.twitter.com/FFvunqw5zR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

It’s expected that the Jets will take some shots in the passing game this week. The Chargers are last in the League, allowing 297 yards in the air per game.

The Jets envisioned a deep receiver’s room this season but things haven’t materialized that way. Veteran Corey Davis retired late in training camp, free-agent signee Mecole Hardman had one reception before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cobb has been a major disappointment.