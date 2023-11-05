The Jets may have to turn to other wide receivers against the Chargers after surprising Allen Lazard injury news.

As if the New York Jets didn’t have enough problems and injuries on offense ahead of their Week 9 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, Allen Lazard surfaced on the Jets injury report and is questionable to play Monday night with a knee injury.

The Football Gods have some sense of humor, don’t they?

Apparently, it’s not enough that the Jets are decimated on their injury-ravaged offensive line. They’re set to have their ninth different starter on the line this season when Billy Turner, a tackle by trade, gets the call at guard against the Chargers.

Game status for #LACvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/Avztn0hUTM — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) November 4, 2023

Connor McGovern, Duane Brown, Wes Schweitzer and Alijah Vera-Tucker are on IR, and Vera-Tucker is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Joe Tippmann will return from a quad injury to take over at center this week and Laken Tomlinson is expected to remain in the lineup despite being limited in practice.

Now, if that beleaguered group can keep Zach Wilson upright, who will the Jets quarterback throw to if Lazard, a top target, is either sidelined or hampered physically?

And make no mistake, the Jets need to throw the ball this week. The Chargers are giving up 297 yards per game in the air, most in the NFL.

Let’s explore how the Jets will manage Allen Lazard’s injury in Week 9 against the Chargers.

The Jets will throw the ball to Garrett Wilson … a lot

This is nothing new. Garrett Wilson is New York’s best receiver and Zach Wilson’s favorite target. So, the game plan every week to is to get the ball into the hands of the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as often as possible. He leads the Jets in receptions (39), targets (69), receiving yards (469) and TD catches (2).

Garrett Wilson made some really impressive catches yesterday, putting together his first 100 yard game of the season 🔥✈️#Jets | 🎥 @nyjetsfansonly

pic.twitter.com/Irk4PjV7Fl — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 31, 2023

But if Lazard (17 catches on 29 targets, 1 TD, team-high 15.0 yards per catch) is limited or out, it’s going to make it even easier for the Chargers to double Wilson and focus on shutting him down.

The Jets need a big-time game from Wilson and he could be targeted 15 times or more Sunday if Lazard is unable to play.

But they also need production from an unexpected source or, preferably, multiple sources.

Xavier Gipson headlines group of young receivers that must step up for Jets against Chargers

Outside of Wilson and Lazard, Jets wide receivers have five catches this season. Five. And one of those was by Mecole Hardman, who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the NFL deadline.

The wide receiver room includes two undrafted rookies — Xavier Gipson (one catch, four yards) and Jacob Brownlee (no catches nor targets) — and Malik Taylor, who had seven catches in 25 games previously for the Green Bay Packers.

Like Lazard (who’s 6-foot-5), Taylor is a tall receiver (6-foot-3) who can play on the outside. He and Zach Wilson hooked up on a 57-yard reception in the preseason. And last week, Taylor helped set up the game-winning field goal in overtime against the New York Giants by trying to fight his way for a deep ball that drew a pass interference penalty.

Zach Wilson with a DIME to Malik Taylor downfield 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/g8W4SFO1H1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 4, 2023

Brownlee is also suited to play on the outside. But it’s Gipson, the explosive 5-foot-8 dynamo who could be New York’s X-factor. He has a different skillset than Lazard and is more suited to playing in the slot, but Gipson is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. That was proven in his NFL debut when he returned a punt in OT for a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Gipson has only one catch for four yards but expect him to play a bigger role this week. Jet sweeps (he does have 34 yards on four carries), screens and maybe even a deep ball or two. Gipson gives the Jets their best receiving option outside of Wilson if Lazard is out.

Jets need to get Randall Cobb, Tyler Conklin more involved in passing game

Randall Cobb has been a ghost this season. The veteran, and Aaron Rodgers BFF, has caught three passes on 12 targets for 20 yards in six games. He returns this week after missing one game with a shoulder issue. As a slot receiver, Cobb needs to be targeted on quick easy throws both in the short- and mid-range passing game. Anything to take the heat off Garrett Wilson and give Zach Wilson another proven option.

The tight ends need to be utilized more, too. Tyler Conklin is second on the Jets with 20 catches (averaging 11.4 yards per reception) but is not targeted nearly enough. C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert need looks, as well.

Between Cobb and the tight ends, there need to be receiving options for the Jets to pick up first downs. Wilson (20) and Lazard (13) have far and away the most first-down receptions on the team.