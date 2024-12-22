The New York Jets cannot get a break in 2024. If their 4-10 season could not get any worse, the team lost first-round rookie tackle Olu Fashanu to a leg injury in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

After staying down on the field for several minutes, Fashanu was lifted onto a cart and taken directly to the locker room. He was not examined by the medical tent and could not put any weight on his left leg.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter and Fashanu was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. The specifics of his injury were not released, though he is likely to undergo further testing.

Fashanu's injury sidelines both of the Jets' top offensive tackles. Star left tackle Tyron Smith entered the game on injured reserve with a neck injury. Smith's absence moved Fashanu from right tackle to left tackle and gave veteran Morgan Moses the start.

Without Fashanu, the Jets deployed third-year Max Mitchell to finish the game. With two games remaining in 2024, it remains to be seen if the rookie can return to the field at any point in the remainder of the season.

Fashanu has only allowed one sack in 2024, according to the CBS Sports broadcast. The Jets selected him from Penn State with the 11th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jets' increasing health issues with Olu Fashanu injury

Given the severity of his injury, Fashanu seems destined to miss extended time. If that is the case, he will join the Jets' growing list of health concerns.

New York is already without key players Smith, C.J. Mosley, Jalen Mills and Michael Carter II. Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner join them as weekly members of the injury report.

The Jets are on track to fall to 4-11 after Week 16 and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. The franchise continues its dreaded streak as the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.