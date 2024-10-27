The New York Jets, who came into the season with what seemed like legitimate hopes to contend for a Super Bowl title, have fallen to 2-6 on the season after suffering their fifth consecutive loss, this one to the previously one-win New England Patriots.

After the game, wo-time Super Bowl champion and current ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took to social media to say out loud what it seems like maybe everyone else is beginning to realize:

“Jets need to trade for, Jets need to do this and that. Maybe just maybe the Jets are a bad team with an old quarterback who isn’t who he was and giving him all the power in the organization was a terrible idea.”

Let's break this down:

-Since firing Robert Saleh — who finished his tenure as the Jets head coach with a 20-36 record — demoting Nathaniel Hackett, and giving defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the interim tag, New York is 0-3.

-Since trading for Davante Adams, the 31-year-old receiver and favorite target of Aaron Rodgers has caught just 7 passes for 84 yards in two games.

-After coming into the season as one of the top projected fantasy football players in the league, Breece Hall has been M.I.A., averaging under 4 yards per carry. Garrett Wilson, who was expected to see a statistical bump in his first full season with Aaron Rodgers too, is putting up the same per game numbers he was during the Zach Wilson/Trevor Siemian/Mike White days in 2022 and 2023.

-Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers continues to deflect blame, eat his own boogers, and look absolutely miserable on the sideline as he struggles through this catastrophic Jets season. And to be fair, he's clearly struggling with his own football mortality too. This is not the same guy who has won four MVP awards. It's not the same guy who every fan of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will tell you always came through in big moments. He just hasn't shown that since putting on a Jets uniform.