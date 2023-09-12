Week 1 of the 2023 season has been an absolute rollercoaster for the New York Jets. Between Aaron Rodgers' unfortunate injury, Garrett Wilson doing Garrett Wilson things, and a walkoff punt return TD in overtime, things have been crazy in the Big Apple. Lost in all the chaos, though, is a returning star coming back to form in his first game back: Breece Hall.

Hall, who was sidelined midway through the season with an ACL tear, came back in Week 1 against the Bills. Immediately, the Jets RB proved why he was so highly touted even with the addition of Dalvin Cook. The star running back had 127 yards on 10 carries, including a booming 83-yard run in the second quarter. After the game, Hall talked about regaining confidence in his first game back, per NFL.com.

“Once I got on the field, I was like, ‘I'm still that dude. Anytime I touch the ball, I can do whatever I want with it,'” Hall said. “I always had that mentality, but I was just happy the coaches stuck with me today. They (Jets coaches) said I was going to have a pitch count before the game, but I told them I don't want a pitch count, but if I have to, I will. So, they kind of just rolled with me, Dalvin (Cook), and MC (Michael Carter) carrying it. So, it was cool.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

With Hall returning in his first game back from an ACL tear, Jets coaches considered putting Hall on a snap count. That way, they could preserve his health and monitor his status. Clearly, though, Hall felt comfortable enough to put on a show. There were some hiccups, but Hall largely looked like the same player that powered the Jets through the early part of the 2022 season. The agility and the elusiveness was there.

Breece Hall will have to maintain this stellar form throughout the 2022 season. With Rodgers likely to be out for the year, it will be up to Zach Wilson to command the offense. Having a solid rushing attack to fall back on is crucial to Wilson being successful as the QB1. Can Hall provide that consistent ground support to give his QB room to breathe?