Robert Saleh was not in the mood for that.

Robert Saleh was subdued and offered little insight following the latest embarrassing loss for the New York Jets, a 37-20 beatdown against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Known for his passion and fire, Saleh was asked at the end of his postgame media availability why it appeared he didn’t seem angry. At first, Saleh said he didn’t understand the question.

When pressed again, Saleh fired back with a snarky reply.

“Do you want me to throw the podium (he was standing behind) on the floor?” the Jets coach asked the reporter.

pic.twitter.com/vDhtPxSnRQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 29, 2023

With that, Saleh’s press conference ended. Prior to that answer, he said little more than the Jets’ play “wasn’t good enough” Thursday and that “I’ve got to figure it out.”

The Jets fell to 6-10 with the loss, their fourth straight season (third under Saleh) and seventh in the past eight seasons with double-digit defeats. New York was 7-10 last season and is 17-33 since Saleh became coach in 2021.

Their latest defeat was embarrassing. The Jets trailed 34-14 at the half and their former quarterback, Joe Flacco, had already thrown for 296 yards and three TDs at that point. That Flacco wanted to return to the Jets after Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ended Achilles injury in Week 1 and was rebuffed by the team, and is now 4-1 as the starter for the playoff-bound Browns (11-5), further added to the embarrassing nature of this game.

Despite all this, Saleh will be back next season, Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed. And 2024 can’t come soon enough for the Jets, who missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season and finish out this campaign next week against the New England Patriots.