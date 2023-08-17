It's no secret that the New York Jets and their fans are over the moon after the team signed running back Dalvin Cook earlier this week. An already talented roster, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, got even better with the addition of the four-time Pro Bowl back.

Rodgers spoke about the importance of having multiple impact running backs and gave a glimpse into his conversations with Cook prior to the latter joining the Jets.

“You have to run the ball to win in this league,” Rodgers said, via Ralph Ventre. “When a team becomes one dimensional, that’s when defenses usually have the upper hand, so we need multiple guys to get it done.”

“Dalvin has got it done for a long time at a high level, he’s motivated, he wants to win a championship. Obviously, he made it well known to me during the process he wanted to play with me and play here, in Jersey, so we’re excited to have him, excited to get him in here.”

The Jets thought they had hit the jackpot when they traded for Aaron Rodgers. They might not have known just how much of an impact the future Hall of Famer would make before his first season with the franchise even began.

Rodgers has no doubt made the Jets a desired destination among players, hence why New York brought in over a dozen new faces. Most of those players, Dalvin Cook included, will get their chance to play meaningful snaps for the Jets in 2023 as the franchise tries to snap the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.