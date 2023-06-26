Running back Dalvin Cook is still up for grabs, as he still has to find a landing spot after his shocking release from the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Jets are among the teams linked to Cook, who can certainly make their attack even more explosive. For Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, it would be a very welcome development for New York if Cook becomes his teammate, but also said that it will always be up to the Jets' front office to pursue a weapon like that, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

So about those Dalvin Cook rumors … Garrett Wilson weighs in. #Jets pic.twitter.com/Toi004fmtg — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 25, 2023

The Jets still have Breece Hall and Michael Carter in the running back room, but that group can definitely be shored up by adding someone like Dalvin Cook, who is a proven asset in the backfield. Cook has rushed for at least 1,135 yards in each of the last four seasons. Garrett Wilson and everyone who knows football are aware of the abilities of Cook to make things happen on the field, which is also why teams must be salivating over the prospect of adding him to their fold. While Cook remains unsigned, it should not take too long before he finally finds a new home.

Garrett Wilson and the Jets already got a major upgrade in a different position with quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming to town. New York finished just 29th in the 2022 NFL regular season with 17.4 points per game and only 25th in the league with 318.2 total yards per contest, but that's about to change for the better.