The New York Jets have disappointed everybody with their performances in 2024 and Davante Adams is well aware of their shortcomings. The star receiver was visibly frustrated after the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and used a Michael Jordan analogy when asked how Aaron Rodgers is dealing with his current struggles.

“It's tough,” Adams said. “I mean, if Michael Jordan was on this team, he wouldn't be happy. So you can look at it however you want with that but you're not supposed to be happy when things aren't going great. You do have to try to dig deep and find a way to fix it. That's what we're trying to do now.”

The Jets dropped to 3-7 on the year while picking up their sixth loss in the last seven weeks. Rodgers threw for just 151 yards and did not have a touchdown in the game while leading the offense to just 207 total yards. He also lost a fumble on a strip sack from linebacker Xavier Thomas.

Of Rodgers' 22 completions, six went to Adams. However, Adams turned his opportunities into just 31 receiving yards; tied for second on the team behind Garrett Wilson's 41.

The Jets were forced to watch as Kyler Murray torched their defense with 287 total yards with three total touchdowns. New York's front seven was thoroughly dominated from pillar to post as Arizona's running back corps combined for 127 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Jets fall to 1-4 since firing Robert Saleh

When the Jets started the 2024 season at 2-3, the organization decided the fault should be placed on head coach Robert Saleh, who was surprisingly fired on Oct. 8. Since then, New York has turned to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach and have gone 1-4 under his guidance.

The team's poor record is not a direct reflection of Ulbrich's coaching skills but rather a reflection of the turmoil within the franchise. Rodgers and the Jets appeared to turn the corner after ending a five-game losing streak in Week 9 only to suffer their worst loss of the season in their following outing.

Now 3-7, the Jets have one game remaining in Week 11 before their bye week. New York will return to MetLife Stadium, where they will host the Indianapolis Colts in a winnable matchup for both sides. The Colts are struggling equally as much as the Jets in 2024, going 0-2 since benching former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.