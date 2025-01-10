The New York Jets are going through a head coaching search that could affect the future of some of their players. One of those players is Davante Adams, who was traded to the Jets during the season to try and turn their offense around.

Adams was asked by Kay Adams if he had tuned into the Jets coaching search, and the wide receiver kept it completely honest.

“I have but I haven't because I feel like there’s a new coach everyday that they’ve interviewed,” Adams said on the Up & Adams Show. “So I think the first 2 or 3 I was paying attention to now I’m just kind of waiting to see what the news is going to be.

“Obviously I’m sure there will be some sort of communication between me and the team and then we’ll be able to decide if it’s the right fit or the head coach may have nothing to do with it too. I don’t think it’s that type of deal but obliviously it makes a difference, but we’ll see what happens. I think they are on probably head coach number 11 right now that they’re looking at so we’ll see who they decide to go with.”

As soon as the Jets find their next head coach and general manager, a decision will be made on whether Adams will have a future with the team.

Davante Adams' future with Jets in doubt

If the new regime for the Jets wants to go in a different direction, Davante Adams will definitely be on the outside looking in. The main thing to look out for is what the future will hold for Aaron Rodgers because whatever happens to him will affect how what the Jets want to do. If Rodgers leaves, there's a good chance that Adams will leave as well. Rodgers was one of the main reasons why Adams wanted to come to the Jets, and if he's not here, that means the Jets will be looking to switch up the team.

If the Jets want to win and they think Rodgers gives them the best chance to win, Adams will most likely be back with the team.

The fact that Adams was keeping up with the Jets' coaching search makes it certain that he is somewhat invested in what they do because they hold the key to his future. In the coming weeks, he should be able to get all the clarity he needs surrounding his situation.