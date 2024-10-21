The New York Jets traded for Davante Adams ahead of their Week 7 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adams made his Jets debut on Sunday. Unfortunately, his new team did not welcome him into the fold with a win. He caught three passes for 30 yards as the Steelers defeated the Jets on Sunday night.

The new Jets receiver spoke with reporters following the game. During his media availability, he was asked if he was looking forward to getting back on the field with this team. Adams wasted no time in saying yes, pointing to the talent on offense. In fact, Adams said losses like this are harder to swallow when an offense like New York's stumbled.

“That's almost what pisses you off even more, knowing that you have those type of weapons and you come up short,” the Jets pass-catcher said, via SNY. “I don't want to take anything away from (the Steelers). But I feel like a lot of it had to do with what we did to ourselves versus them going and forcing turnovers. There was something we could have done about it, for sure.”

Offense stumbles as Davante Adams makes Jets debut

Davante Adams and the Jets wanted to end a three-game losing streak entering Sunday night's contest. And early on, it seemed New York was well on their way to getting back in the win column. New York responded to a Steelers field goal with a rushing touchdown courtesy of Breece Hall in the first quarter. The Jets added another touchdown in the second quarter to go up 15-6.

However, Pittsburgh gained momentum heading into the locker room. Russell Wilson threw a fade to George Pickens who came down with the ball in the end zone. The Jets held a 15-13 lead at halftime, but the Steelers found a new lease on life in this game.

Pittsburgh took the lead on a field goal in the third quarter. Disaster struck as the Jets pushed to regain the lead. Aaron Rodgers threw a pass toward Garrett Wilson up the sideline. The ball hit Wilson and popped into the air, where it was caught by Steelers defender Beanie Bishop, who picked off his second pass of the game. Bishop returned the ball to the one-yard line.

From there, the Steelers took over. And in the end, Pittsburgh moved to 5-2 on the season with a 37-15 victory. The Jets have now lost four in a row as we near the midway point of the 2024 NFL season. New York will look to get back in the win column next Sunday when they travel to take on the New England Patriots.