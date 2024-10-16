With Davante Adams set to make his debut on Sunday vs the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seems the New York Jets are ready to recreate the magic that Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had during their time as members of the Green Bay Packers. New York's playoff chances would enter life support territory with a loss to Pittsburgh this week, putting the pressure on for the Jets to perform well during Adams' debut.

Ironically enough, the Jets have the same record currently as the Las Vegas Raiders, the team that Adams was previously a member of. Still, it was clear that the two sides were headed toward a breakup at some point this season, and now, Adams is getting one hundred percent candid on what went into his trade request from Las Vegas, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“I don’t want the helpless feeling … I want to feel like I can impact the game every time I touch the field,” said Adams.

Adams also spoke on his motivation to get to a team like the Jets in particular.

“You want to get to a situation that allows you to be yourself,” said Adams.

Can the Jets turn things around?

So far, the Jets' offense has scored exactly as many points through six weeks in 2024 as it did in that timeframe in 2023, when Zach Wilson assumed quarterback duties in the wake of Rodgers' Achilles injury.

While Rodgers does provide a much more stable presence under center than Wilson could, New York is still severely lacking in explosive plays downfield, an area where Adams is almost guaranteed to make an immediate impact.

There's a possibility that the Jets could now look to move on from wide receiver Mike Williams, whom Rodgers has repeatedly thrown under the bus for a late play during Monday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, now that they have Adams and perhaps look to upgrade at other areas of need.

Of course, the Jets also recently made another huge decision by firing head coach Robert Saleh and promoting defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to be their interim coach, one that didn't exactly play dividends in the loss vs the Jets. However, there's optimism that things will get a bit easier for New York as the schedule eases up over the coming weeks.

In any case, New York and Pittsburgh are slated to get underway at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be carried nationally be NBC as part of their “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.