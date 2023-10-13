D.J. Reed will not play in Week 6 when the New York Jets look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season. The veteran Jets cornerback will miss his second straight game because of a concussion.

Reed did not practice Friday even though it appeared he was trending towards a return this week. Earlier in the day, coach Robert Saleh said, “We’ll see what happens today” when asked if Reed would play Sunday.

Reed has allowed only 8.9 yards per catch so far this season. Pro Football Focus has him graded overall at a solid 77.2 and 74.0 in coverage.

The Jets (2-3) managed to defeat the Denver Broncos 31-21 without Reed in the lineup last week. Bryce Hall filled in and sealed the victory by returning a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. It’s expected Hall will start in Reed’s spot again this week.

To make matters worse, there’s concern that the Jets other starting corner, Sauce Gardner, may not be able to play Sunday. Gardner missed practice Friday with an illness, though Saleh said he didn’t think it was anything major. Gardner is listed as questionable for Sunday.

New York will also be without Justin Hardee against the Eagles. The special teams captain and 2022 Pro Bowler is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Backup corner Brandin Echols also remains out with a hamstring issue. And offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a torn Achilles last week and is out for the season.

Rookie kick returner Xavier Gipson landed on the injured list Friday. Gipson is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. If he can't play, that could open the door for Mecole Hardman to get back in the lineup. Hardman trade rumors are running rampant after he was inactive last week.

The Eagles (5-0) are banged up, too. Stud rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle) and corner Darius Slay (knee) have each been ruled out this week.