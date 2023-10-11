Mecole Hardman hasn’t asked the New York Jets for a trade. But the underused wide receiver made it clear Wednesday that there’s one thing he absolutely wants.

“I just want to play, get on the field and do some things, whether it’s here or somewhere else,” Hardman said.

Mecole Hardman said he just wants to play, whether it’s with the #Jets or someone else. He said it’s clear they prefer other players over him right now. Some of his comments: pic.twitter.com/gpY9H1efTQ — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 11, 2023

The Jets reportedly are looking to trade Hardman, whom they signed to a one-year, $4 million contract during the offseason. The 25-year-old didn’t seem upset about that possibility.

“It depends, I guess if it works for both sides, I don’t know … I’ve never been a part of this before, so I don’t know how it goes,” Mecole Hardman said.

Hardman was inactive for last week’s game against the Denver Broncos. He’s inexplicably played only 24 offensive snaps and made one catch for six yards in four games.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has said game situations dictate why Hardman has played so little. But the Jets offense has often been in need of explosive, game-breaking plays, the kind that Hardman is capable of making.

Yet he’s barely seen the field. And last week wasn’t even in uniform. Hence the Hardman trade talk.

“It’s really up to the coaches and the coaching staff to see where I fit and where to use me,” Hardman explained. “And right now they have better options … or they’re more comfortable with other people.”

Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the emergence of rookie Xavier Gipson has played a role in Hardman’s lack of playing time. But Gipson has played only a handful of offensive snaps this season, along with handling the full time role as a return specialist.

Saleh didn't say what the plan is for Hardman when the Jets host the Philadelphia Eagles this week.