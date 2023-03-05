Duane Brown reportedly is ready to run it back with the New York Jets next season. The news comes three days after Jets coach Robert Saleh called the 37-year-old tackle a “rock star.”

Brown’s agent, Kennard McGuire, confirmed on Sunday the five-time Pro Bowl selection will play again in 2023, according to ESPN. Brown has one season remaining on a two-year contract he signed with the Jets in July. He counts $11.282 million against the salary cap, though it’s unlikely they’ll cut him for cap savings following Saleh’s comments Thursday.

“Duane is a freaking rock star, man,” Saleh said. “The way he fought through pain and injury. He did what I’d say about 98 percent of players wouldn’t have done, in terms of playing when he didn’t have to. All of his money was guaranteed, and the guy still strapped up and played.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh called OT Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) 'a freaking rockstar' & said he already underwent shoulder surgery this offseason + the team really wants him back in 2023 if he doesn't retire:

Brown, who was signed after Mekhi Becton went down in training camp with a season-ending knee injury, played 12 games with a torn rotator cuff in 2022. Despite the injury, Brown led Jets linemen with a 72.3 pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed one sack and 23 pressures. However, he did struggle in the run game.

Saleh said Brown is already working out in the weight room after undergoing shoulder surgery. His return was up in the air after he said he was unsure of his future plans following the 2022 season.

The Jets also have Becton and Max Mitchell returning from injury. And they likely will seriously consider selecting a tackle with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.