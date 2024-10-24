People from all corners of the sports world are trying to dissect what has gone wrong for the New York Jets this season, as the team currently sits at 2-5 following last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets have made multiple “all or nothing” moves so far this year, including firing head coach Robert Saleh as well as trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, but none of them have yielded any results thus far for the franchise.

If that wasn't frustrating enough for Jets fans, they also recently learned that season ticket prices would be going up once again for next season, despite the diminishing state of the product on the field, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

Fans were understandably irate upon hearing the news.

“#Jets season ticket invoice came out today. 6% increase. On top of 30% last year. First payment due 11/15/24. The team is 2-5. Tough times @nyjets,” wrote season ticket holder Drew Nantz on X, formerly Twitter.

NYJ Matt on X noted that “Jets Season Ticket prices increased 23.2% for the 2025 season They increased 24% last season and 13% the previous year.”

Other fans took aim at Jets owner Woody Johnson.

“Jets upped season ticket prices again @woodyjohnson4 are you f—ing crazy?” wondered a fan.

Overall, it's certainly not a great look for a team that has struggled to put a winning product on the field for, well, every year of its existence to now ramp up ticket prices even more.

Can the Jets save their season?

The prospects of that are growing less and less likely by the day.

As previously noted, the Jets have already made several moves that signaled the desperation that the front office is currently feeling, including firing head coach Robert Saleh and promoting Jeff Ulbrich to the interim position, as well as trading for Davante Adams and finally reaching an agreement with pass rusher Haasan Reddick.

All of that mounted to an uncompetitive loss to the Steelers on Sunday evening in what was Russell Wilson's first game at the helm in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers continues to play at a below average level, not just for his Hall of Fame standards, but for any NFL quarterback's standards, and the Jets' defense has seen a sharp decline since Saleh's departure.

In any case, the Jets will be in dire need of a victory the next time they take the field on Sunday vs the New England Patriots on the road.