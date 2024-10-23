Davante Adams showed off an unpleasant mood following his New York Jets debut. The All-Pro wide receiver's first game as a member of the Jets ended in a disappointing 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Adams didn't take long to address the locker room, even describing what upset him. However, he fired off a fiery speech that garnered attention.

Adams used Wednesday to reveal exactly what he aired out in front of his newest teammates via Harrison Glaser of New York Jets Take Flight Media.

“It's not really my personality to see something that's not right and to just let it go on, regardless of whether it's from the coaches, players, management, support staff, whoever. Obviously there was a lack of energy and urgency out there, and it was apparent, especially coming from the fact that I've played on teams that have that winning culture,” Adams began.

Adams admitted he had “reservations” when it came to becoming an immediate locker room voice. However, he changed his mind in fiery fashion after the 22-point defeat on Sunday Night Football.

“Just basically I just took a moment to let them know. I had reservations about speaking up too early, and being too vocal to early. But in my mind I said f*ck that, because we don't have time, and I've got to do whatever I got to do to help this team move forward,” Adams said.

Adams continued by describing the mental state he witnessed in his new teammates.

“This team being so talented roster-wise, it's just a waste to have everybody out there and have a dead sideline like that. Breece (Hall) catches a ball and goes 60, and we can't feed off none of that energy,” Adams said. “Those type of plays are supposed to be contagious for the rest of the team, so that's basically what I saw and what I told them is I'm not here to be the savior. I'm here to help shift this culture more than anything.”

Adams concluded with what he's aiming to enforce moving forward in his new surroundings.

“I'm trying to enforce a winning mindset in these guys. To have only 17 ops and come out flat like that and essentially give away a game, that's unacceptable. Just trying to bring a different type of swag and culture in here.”

How did Aaron Rodgers accept Adams' fiery speech?

Many NFL fans know the type of chemistry Adams and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have had before. They became one of the top wide receiver/quarterback duos during their Green Bay Packers run.

Adams still finds ways to impress Rodgers. Except this time, Rodgers couldn't help but like how authentic Adams sounded.

“I thought it was the realest speech I’d heard in a locker room in 20 years,” Rodgers said to reporters via Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Rodgers targeted Adams nine times at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Adams settled for only three receptions for 30 yards. His longest catch stretched 11 yards.

The running back Hall ended up leading the Jets with 103 yards on six catches. But now, Adams will get his first full week of practice with the Jets. He'll aim to help snap the Jets' current four-game slide against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 27.