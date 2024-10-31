The New York Jets have had an awful first half of the 2024 season. New York is 2-6 heading into Week 9 during a season where they have gone all in on winning now. The Jets have made several high-leverage moves, including trading for WR Davante Adams, in the hopes of getting over the hump. Despite all of the turmoil, one former Jets coach said he'd rejoin the team immediately if called upon.

Former Jets coach Rex Ryan recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. Ryan had an incredibly honest answer when asked if he would take the Jets coaching job if offered it today.

“I would definitely take it, but not as an interim guy, no chance. As a full-time guy next year or whatever, absolutely,” Ryan said. “Because I believe in the talent there. I know the ownership group and I love the fan base. At the same time I’m not the only guy, there would be a million guys lined up for that job. I hope I get the opportunity.”

Patrick fired back that he does not believe the job is that attractive. His main argument is QB Aaron Rodgers.

“Well that would be part of the thing that would attract you,” Ryan replied. “But you’ve got to make sure he’s 100% committed to the team, I think that’s going to be the big team. It can’t just be on his terms.”

Rex Ryan has been looking for another chance to coach in the NFL ever since he was fired by the Bills in 2016. He led the Jets to two AFC Championship games and had a record of 46-50 over six seasons.

The Jets will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. They fired Robert Saleh earlier this season and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Ryan is unlikely to get the job again, but stranger things have happened.

JJ Watt did not hold back when reacting to Texans' underdog status vs. Jets in Week 9

Considering all of the turmoil in New York, many fans assume that the Jets are doomed to lose the rest of their games this season. However, sportsbooks have the Jets as a favorite heading into Thursday Night Football against the 6-2 Texans.

Texans legend JJ Watt could not hold back his disbelief when he learned about this on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“You’ve gotta be sh*****g me… Are you kidding me? You gotta be kidding me… What the hell does Vegas know that I don’t?” Watt asked incredulously, via Pat McAfee.

This line is likely impacted by the Texans' recent loss of Stefon Diggs for the rest of the season. Houston is also without Nico Collins. Regardless, the line still does seem a little odd.

“Underdogs? Didn’t see that coming,” Watt muttered. “I could be wrong. But I don’t think I am.”

It will be interesting to see if the Jets can pull off the win on Thursday Night Football.