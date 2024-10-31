The New York Jets’ deeply ingrained dysfunction has been well documented. Although the team has dedicated the season to elaborately masquerading as the 2021 Green Bay Packers – the perfect costume for their Week 9 Halloween game – the Jets are a disappointing 2-6 and mired in a five-game losing streak. New York fired head coach Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London hoping to spark a turnaround but the team keeps losing. If anything, they’ve been worse since cutting Saleh loose.

So the Jets status as 1.5-point favorites in Thursday night’s matchup with the Houston Texans is a bit perplexing. To former Texans’ star J.J. Watt, it’s downright ridiculous.

When told that Houston is the underdog against the Jets during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Watt couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “You’ve gotta be sh*****g me… Are you kidding me? You gotta be kidding me… What the hell does Vegas know that I don’t?” Watt asked incredulously, via Pat McAfee on X

After patiently waiting a full minute while McAfee stood on his desk doing a Fireman Ed impression, Watt muttered, “Underdogs? Didn’t see that coming. I could be wrong. But I don’t think I am.”

You’re not, J.J. You’re not.

After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and punting on 2023 while he recovered from a torn Achilles sustained on the first drive of his first game with New York, the Jets were all in on 2024.

The Jets’ Aaron Rodgers-era has been ugly

As the season started to slip away, owner Woody Johnson stepped in. He canned Saleh. He brought Rodgers’ buddy Davante Adams over in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He worked out a deal to end Haason Reddick’s season-long hold out. And the result? The Jets lost to the one-win New England Patriots in Week 8, dropping New York to last place in the AFC East.

The loss appeared to literally break Rodgers, who spoke of making peace with the darkness. The Jets still have a 12 percent chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN, which actually seems kinda high, but less than a one percent chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile the Texans are 6-2. They’re in first place in the AFC South and led by exciting second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston has a 95 percent chance of making the playoffs. But, the Texans are playing the Jets at an inopportune moment.

Houston lost star wideout Nico Collins in Week 5 to a hamstring injury. Collins landed on the injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least four games. The team’s big offseason addition, Stefon Diggs, was hurt on a non-contact knee injury in Week 8. Following the game, the Texans announced Diggs would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Both teams boast top four defensive units but, while the Texans’ passing game is banged up, their running game, led by Joe Mixon, is in top form. Houston averages 118.9 rushing yards per game, ninth best in the NFL.

Perhaps odds makers were swayed by injuries and home field advantage. Fans will find out if the Jets can cover the spread when the teams face off on Thursday night in Week 9.