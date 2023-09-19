Garrett Wilson is in his second season with the New York Jets but he’s already had enough of losing to the New England Patriots.

The Jets host the Patriots in Week 3 on Sunday. They are trying to end a 14-game losing streak against Bill Belichick and the Patriots, which includes two losses last season when Wilson was a rookie.

“It's time that things change around here,” Wilson said on ESPN Radio in New York on Tuesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I don't like talking about it too much, but this is one of the first steps. Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That's unacceptable. I'm 0-2 against them. That's unacceptable.”

The Jets were 7-10 last season and considered Super Bowl contenders this season until Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Even with Zach Wilson at quarterback, the Jets (1-1) are expected to fight for their first playoff berth in 12 seasons.

A big reason for that is Garrett Wilson. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has scored two scintillating touchdowns already this season, including a 68-yard catch and run in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Defeating the Patriots (0-2) would be a step in the right direction, showing these are not the “Same Old Jets.”

“I inherited — I walked into — a team that, we haven't beaten the Patriots,” Wilson explained. “I feel like that's why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce [Gardner]here and the guys here — to make things like that change. It's time we do what we get paid for.”

Last season, the Jets lost 22-17 at home to the Patriots on Oct. 30, when Wilson had six catches for 115 yards. They lost 10-3 in an embarrassing offensive performance Nov. 20 at New England.

The Jets last win against the Patriots was Dec. 27, 2015, 26-20 in overtime at home.