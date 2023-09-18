Robert Saleh is not pushing the panic button following the New York Jets' 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. In fact, the Jets coach had a measured take one day after they dropped to 1-1 on the season with a lopsided road loss in Dallas.

“Just like last week wasn’t the Super Bowl, this week wasn’t the apocalypse,” Saleh said Monday.

He was referring to New York’s thrilling 22-16 overtime win in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. There were far fewer highlights Sunday against the Cowboys, outside of a scintillating 68-yard catch and run touchdown by Garrett Wilson.

The Jets were badly outplayed in every facet of the game. They had the ball for only 17:45, were 1-for-10 on third down and established no rhythm on offense. Their defense “couldn’t get off the field,” Saleh noted postgame, and they  allowed the Cowboys to run a whopping 83 plays.

But the coach tried to set an upbeat tone Monday.

It’s one game,” Robert Saleh added. “I don’t think it really defines who we are as a defense or who we are as a team.”

There’s much pressure on the Jets defense to carry the day since quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season following Achilles surgery last week. So, it’s unnerving when the defense struggles as much as it did Sunday. The Zach Wilson-led offense didn’t fare any better.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 3 home game against the New England Patriots (0-2) on Sunday. The Jets haven’t defeated the Patriots since December 27, 2015, a span of 14 straight losses for New York.