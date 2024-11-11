New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson left State Farm Stadium in a scorching mood. It had nothing to do with the 80 degree weather in Glendale, but instead the Jets' effort on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The veteran wideout went scorched earth inside the visiting locker room following the embarrassing 31-6 loss to the Cardinals. Wilson didn't mince words about how his team played.

“You go out and play like that, you know it’s gonna be tough to find that energy,” Wilson told reporters. “I don’t think we went into this with the wrong mentality, I don’t think we went about our meetings, our practices this week in the wrong way. [But] I just think that at the end of the day, it’s about Sundays.”

Wilson then detonated a huge truth bomb that exploded across social media.

“I say that all the time…The energy's not there because we're playing like trash,” Wilson bluntly said.

Expand Tweet

Yikes, Wilson is even more fully aware of the current state of the 2024 Jets. The 25-point drubbing becomes the latest setback in a season already unraveling for Gang Green. The Jets entered the season with heightened expectations with Aaron Rodgers fully healthy behind center. Those expectations rose in completing the midseason trade for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Wilson even said Adams managed to “drop a lot of knowledge on me” once they met after the deal got completed.

However, the Jets are now 3-7 after their shocking one-sided defeat. He even got asked if he finds it “shocking” about how bad the Jets looked versus the Cards.

“Is it shocking given how we practice during the week, how we went about stuff during training camp, what we have in this locker room? Yeah, it’s shocking,” Wilson said. “But as far as being out there and just the vibes and how it felt, yeah that sounds about right.”

How bad it got for Jets and Garrett Wilson in Arizona

Shockingly enough, the Jets and Wilson got off to a promising start before the rout erupted.

New York responded to Arizona's first possession touchdown with an 11-play drive. Breece Hall started things off with a 14-yard scamper. Wilson even drew a defensive pass interference call on Sean Murphy-Bunting, placing the ball at the Arizona 45-yard line. The Jets managed to get the ball all the way to the Cardinals' seven-yard line before settling for the field goal, cutting the lead momentarily at 7-3.

Unfortunately for the Jets, though, the field goal unit did the rest of the scoring on the afternoon. New York scored on its subsequent offensive possession following a 12-play drive. Wilson caught a 12-yard pass on a third-and-six to help keep that drive alive. The next four drives flowed like this for Wilson and the Jets: Punt, Rodgers sack and fumble, punt, then turnover on downs after having the ball for 15 total plays.

Sunday became the Jets' sixth loss in their last seven games. But this defeat left Wilson in a fiery mood, one that called out the Jets' effort.