The New York Jets' goal of a playoff season is hanging on by a thread heading into the second half of the regular season. New York is 3-6 heading into Week 10 and needs to start stacking some wins in a hurry. If the Jets are going to succeed, it will be from strong offensive play from receiver like Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.

Wilson opened up in a recent interview about his first impressions of Adams, whom the Jets traded for a few weeks ago.

“Really I was just trying to pick his brain about Aaron, when you talk about his connection,” Wilson said. “[Adams] was one of my favorite players growing up and he knows that. I wasn't shy to tell him that when I first met him at dinner. I think just because of that, and the way he felt about my game, we really had an enlightening conversation for me. He was able to drop a lot of knowledge on me.”

Wilson believes that having a veteran like Adams around has accelerated his development as a receiver.

“With him being here now, I just took the next step,” Wilson continued. “Every day I come in I'm thankful for being able to have someone like that who I can pick their brain and just see how they go about their business in practice.”

Adams is not just a wise veteran. Wilson is impressed that Adams continues to play at a high level, even late into his NFL career.

“He still moves man, that boy is cold,” Wilson concluded. “He's been like that for a long time. And stuff like that just doesn't happen by accident.”

Garrett Wilson reveals challenge of playing Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Garrett Wilson has also heaped praise on his QB Aaron Rodgers.

In a recent interview, Wilson took a different approach and explained some of the challenges about playing with a QB like Rodgers.

“The pre-snap stuff is the main thing, bro. I’m still working on this; I’m still missing plays in the game where we try to take advantage of a look and to be honest, it’s a lot, it’s really a lot. You always got to have your eye on the quarterback,” Wilson said on Cleats & Convos. “I don’t know if y’all do that, but like I’m used to looking at the ball. You’ve got the cans but not really a can, him giving a signal, and there’s a hundred of them, bro, fifty or sixty that all got a different… You kind of think more, and it might slow you down a little bit sometimes. I caught myself false starting and stuff. There’s been some things that I’ve had to work through and I’m still working on.”

It stands to reason that the complicated offense that Rodgers prefers to run comes with growing pains. Wilson is starting to look more comfortable, so hopefully the combination of him and Davante Adams can do wonders for the Jets down teh stretch.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals.