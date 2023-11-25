While the Jets offense continue to struggle against the Dolphins, Robert Saleh isn't planning to move on from Nathaniel Hackett.

Despite another impotent performance by the New York Jets offense in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday, Nathaniel Hackett will continue to call plays moving forward.

Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed as much postgame after another unimaginative and unsuccessful day at the office for Hackett.

However, Saleh seemed stumped when asked why he would continue to allow Hackett to call the plays since the Jets have a historically bad offense this season.

“That’d be a really long answer, an answer for another day, I guess,” Saleh said after a long pause. “Do I think play caller will fix that (New York’s struggles on offense)? I don’t know. I don’t have an answer for you on that.”

Robert Saleh was asked why he isn't considering changing playcallers despite the offense's struggles: "That'd be a really long answer, an answer for another day." pic.twitter.com/Dm82zkzh1a — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 24, 2023

The Jets managed 159 yards total offense Friday. They had 52 yards through three quarters before one long drive in the fourth boosted the total. They totaled 29 yards rushing.

Not much changed for the Jets with Tim Boyle starting ahead of the benched Zach Wilson at quarterback. Boyle was 27-for-38 through the air for 179 yards and two interceptions, including a Hail Mary at the end of the first half that was returned an incredible 99 yards by Jevon Holland for a 17-6 Miami lead.

“I think Hackett called a good game,” Boyle said. “I think we shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”

"I think Hackett called a good game. I think we shot ourselves in the foot too many times." Tim Boyle talks about his performance tonight: pic.twitter.com/bg8X6aozJo — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 24, 2023

That might be too kind. It was more of the same for the Jets, who could not protect Boyle (seven sacks) and relied on dinks and dunks that often actually lost yardage. His longest completion was for 13 yards and Breece Hall broke one run for 11 yards. Boyle did connect on a one-yard TD toss to Garrett Wilson in the fourth quarter after a Dolphins fumble.

But there were no different looks, no trick plays, nothing to wake up the NFL’s worst offense. But expect Hackett to be calling plays next week when the Jets host the Atlanta Falcons, trying to end a four-game losing streak.