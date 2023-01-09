By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

There’s quite a bit Garrett Wilson will want to replicate from this season moving forward with the New York Jets. Losing six straight again is something he wants no part of in the future, however.

“It can’t ever happen again,” Wilson said Monday.

The Jets missed the playoffs for a 12th consecutive year after losing their final six games. They were 7-4 and controlled their playoff destiny before a stunning collapse knocked them out of contention.

A complete meltdown on the offensive side of the ball played a major role in New York failing to reach the playoffs. It left Wilson searching for answers on the first day of the offseason.

“It seemed like they (opposing defenses) had an idea of what we were trying to do,” Wilson explained. “It got real hard for us on offense. That’s just what it was.”

The Jets scored four touchdowns in their final six games, none in the last three. They are one of two teams in the past decade to close a season by not scoring a touchdown in their final three games (Washington, 2019).

That impotency has offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the hot seat. But running back Breece Hall said Monday LaFleur “puts us in a good position to be successful.”

“I love him,” Hall said. “I’d love for him to stay around.”

Garrett Wilson also shared positive thoughts about the Jets, when looking ahead to next season.

Wilson did his part this season and could end up being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He set Jets rookie records for catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103).

But his namesake, quarterback Zach Wilson, had a brutal season and is no longer guaranteed the starter’s role in 2023. And injuries to Hall and linemen Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker were crushing blows to the offense.

These are legitimate excuses, just not ones Wilson will accept moving forward.

Can’t ever happen again.