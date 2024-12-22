The New York Jets just can't seem to buy a win. New York suffered a brutal 19-9 loss against Los Angeles on Sunday that makes them 4-11 on the season. This is just another in a serious of body blows for the Jets during the 2024 season. Despite all the chaos, Jeff Ulbrich is still proud of his team.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that every player should be “proud” of their effort today, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

This may be a tough message to sell inside New York's locker room. The Jets played a good half of football, entering halftime winning with a score of 9-6. However, New York allowed 13 unanswered points in the second half that let the game slip away.

New York played an incredible game on defense, but turnovers from the offense made this game unwinnable for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers and Xavier Gipson both lost fumbles in this game, which game the Rams enough life to win.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was limited to 110 yards passing with Kyren Williams adding 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Huge Aaron Rodgers turnover dooms Jets during fourth quarter

While the game was tied at nine points each, Aaron Rodgers suffered a brutal sack from Rams safety Kam Curl. As a result, Rodgers fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Rams rookie Jared Verse at the Jets 21-yard line.

Los Angeles took the ball and marched all the way down the field. Matthew Stafford connected with Tyler Higbee on a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown pass.

“That was bad, bad play,” Rodgers said about the sack-fumble, per Connor Hughes. Rodgers added that he felt that he should have gotten rid of the football.

New York also gave up two field goals during the fourth quarter to put the game away.

It is encouraging to see Rodgers and Adams continue to have a good connection. However, there is no guarantee that either player will still be a Jet at the start of the 2025 season.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 17 matchup against the Bills.