New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson was hard on himself after his dropped pass led to an interception during New York's 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers notched an interception thanks to a drop from Wilson. A pass deflected off of him and turned into six points for Pittsburgh. Because of that, Wilson said the loss was on him.

“I got to catch the damn ball,” Wilson said. “I'm playing like s— right now. Got to fix it. I don't take that lightly. That was the reason we lost the game at the end of the day. [That] s— can't happen. Can't happen. It's a terrible play.

“It's like a culmination of me getting bad habits, not attacking the ball in the game, and, all of a sudden, I got to fix it. I've got good hands. I've got to go use my hands and catch the damn ball.”

The Jets were trailing 16-15 when Wilson missed the catch. One play later, after a long return from Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., Pittsburgh scored another touchdown.

Wilson ended up finishing the contest with five catches for 61 yards. The interception in the second half overshadowed that.

Was the Jets' latest loss 100% Garrett Wilson's fault?

In a supportive manner, despite the play, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he backed Wilson right after the mishap. Rodgers told Wilson that he would continue to target him moving forward while taking accountability for his struggles, as he was picked off twice in the game.

“I said I’m going to come back to you. He’s a dynamic player. We need to target him,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, no one feels sicker than him about that play, but he’s a dynamic player.”

Wilson has recorded 46 receptions for 460 yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances this season. However, New York's recent trade for Davante Adams may alter Wilson's role in the offense. Adams shouted at teammate Garrett Wilson on the sideline during the loss, presumably explaining what Rodgers expects from his pass-catchers.

Regardless, Rodgers seems adamant that he'll still target Wilson. The Jets lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, falling to 2-5 on the season. Hopefully, New York can get back in the win column with the hapless New England Patriots up next on their schedule. If the Jets lose to the Patriots, they will have more problems than Wilson, who is missing catches to worry about.