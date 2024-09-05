Will Haason Reddick ever suit up for the New York Jets? Week 1 is here and there doesn’t seem to be any indication that the veteran pass rusher will end his holdout and rescind his trade request.

Reddick flipped his reported stance on playing out the rest of his contract and is now an even bigger distraction for the Jets than Aaron Rodgers — and that’s not easy to do. Although his absence from the team spares them from any uncomfortable confrontations, the whole ordeal happening in the first place is unfortunate for New York.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, there’s no indication of what Redick will do with the Jets' season starting this Monday.

Fowler writes the following: “There doesn't seem to be any action between him and the team, who were clearly on different pages in terms of his long-term future in New York when the trade was made in April. Even if he returns, will Reddick be a happy and motivated member of the organization? The Jets have been pleased with the development of former first-rounder Will McDonald IV off the edge, but it's naïve to think the Jets couldn't use a boost from Reddick.”

Robert Saleh said that Reddick has not joined practice but did not rule him out of playing on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Haason Reddick seems likely to miss games for Jets

Dan Graziano of ESPN adds that the Jets' coaching staff hasn’t had any communication with the star pass rusher since his introductory press conference. Additionally, New York thinks McDonald, Jermaine Johnson, Javon Kinlaw and Quinnen Williams are good enough to have a strong defensive line. The team could very well be right, especially with a star like Williams, but Reddick would elevate the unit further.

The Jets may not have been able to see what the Reddick situation would turn into if they weren’t ready to extend his contract (which they seemingly aren’t) but it really is brutal to have a sideshow like this ahead of an important season. Still, there’s a real shot that the Jets could make the playoffs without Reddick's help this season. Whenever this saga ends is anyone's guess but the Jets are still in a fine spot at the moment.