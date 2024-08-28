The New York Jets have closed out training camp and finalized their 53-man roster. The team kept ten defensive linemen, led by captain Quinnen Williams. As depth pieces, the Jets kept three undrafted free agents on the defensive line according to SNY's Connor Hughes, an unprecedented number at the same position.

The Jets will be led by their defense once again this season even with a healthy Aaron Rodgers. They allowed the 12th-most points in the league last year. While that is a respectable number but not the stifling number they were expecting. That was largely because of the lack of offensive prowess. With the defense constantly on the field, they were not able to keep opposing teams off the board.

These depth pieces will be behind Williams. Micheal Clemons, Javon Kinlaw, Solomon Thomas, and many more solid veteran options on the line. They hope that these players can make up for the lack of depth at edge-rusher. With Haason Reddick's pending trade request having no end in sight, the defensive line will need to get after the quarterback.

While the Jets do have questions on both sides of the ball, FanDuel has them as favorites to win the AFC East. With this stable of defensive linemen, the team hopes they can be led by the defense to break their historic playoff drought.

Jets' defense must lead the team to playoffs

There is no denying that quarterback is the most important position in football. The Jets have Aaron Rodgers, fully recovered from his Achilles injury and ready to take the field in his 20th NFL season. With Rodgers and Garrett Wilson running the offense, they will score enough points to keep them in games.

The defense must perform to their level from last year to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. That starts with the defensive line, which is the unit that got the Jets' defense their reputation in the first place. Williams and Jermaine Johnson are the two stars on the line that can spark the defense.

Behind them, the Jets have even more stars that make their defense one of the best in the league. CJ Mosley leads the linebacker group after re-signing in the offseason. Sauce Gardner looks to continue a great start to his career at cornerback. Another All-Pro season and Gardner could be considered the best corner in the league when the season is over.

The focus will be on Rodgers and the offense, partially because of the character at quarterback but also because it is a quarterback-driven league. Even with the stars on the defense, the talking points will all be centered around Rodgers and the receivers no matter what the defense does.

That is a great position for the undrafted defensive lineman to be in. If they get in as rotational pieces and make a few tackles, they will keep their roster spots and playing time. If Reddick gets a contract done, one of them could lose their spot but until then, they have a great chance to remain on the professional roster.