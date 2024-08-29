When the New York Jets acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in April, they seemingly thought they were getting a disgruntled player who would be determined to prove his worth on the field. In reality, however, Reddick has proven a change of scenery or a hard-line stance by Jets general manager Joe Douglas cannot change his desire for a new contract.

Reddick wants paid — that much is clear. It was quite clear when the Eagles traded the Camden, New Jersey native and Temple grad on April Fools' Day, and it has remained clear even after arriving in New York.

While there was a belief that Reddick had given the Jets assurances he would play out the final season of his three-year, $45 million contract, Reddick held out of training camp just months after the trade from Philadelphia and has since requested a trade out of New York. Douglas, who has been roundly criticized for the situation, has said he will not trade Reddick.

Douglas continued to state that earlier today when he spoke with the media.

“Nothing has changed from our end. Ton of respect for Haason. Awaiting his arrival,” Douglas said, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Interestingly, a question about whether the Jets reneged on an agreement to sign Reddick to an extension was answered in a roundabout way by Douglas, leading to some speculation.

“I'd say from our standpoint we've been clear and direct with our communication,” Douglas said, via Rosenblatt. “A lot of respect for the agent, for the player. I have faith that this will all get resolved.”

Jets could enter season with Haason Reddick situation still unresolved

The New York Jets open their season just as they did last year: on ‘Monday Night Football.' While last season the Jets played the Buffalo Bills in a game that quickly turned sour when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, this year, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Jets and, possibly, Haason Reddick.

While the situation seems at a stalemate, there may be additional motivation on either side to resume the partnership as the season opener approaches. Right now, there are 11 days until the Jets take the field in Santa Clara, California, and there are literally millions of reasons either the Jets or Reddick should want to put an end to all of this.

For Reddick, the fines continue to pile up as long as he is refusing to report. And if the Jets do well without the one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler against San Francisco, his leverage — and potential payday — could be reduced.

The drawbacks for the Jets are obvious. After a lost year that ended four snaps in when Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury, the Jets obviously want to contend. But without Reddick, who who has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons, they're not as good of a football team as they would be with him.

Whether Reddick joins the Jets on their trip to the Bay Area in a week and a half is still up in the air, but the Jets will nonetheless open the season on Sept. 9.