The New York Jets and linebacker Haason Reddick are at a crossroads. Reddick is racking up fines by missing games for the team and the two sides aren't close to a deal, per ESPN. The linebacker is nearing a whopping $8 million in fines.

Reddick requested a trade during the offseason from the Jets, and has been holding out for a new contract. There appears to be no momentum on getting any type of compromise done between the two parties. Unfortunately, it seems that bitterness is accumulating as Reddick continues to stand his ground.

The Jets are expected to be without the linebacker's services for a Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. The team would love to have their linebacker back in uniform, as the defense could certainly use him. The Jets defense looked woeful in a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Reddick has yet to play a game for the franchise after arriving from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Jets need Haason Reddick on defense this season

The Jets relied on their defense in 2023 to help them win games, especially with Aaron Rodgers out hurt. Rodgers is back in 2024, and the Jets once again are hoping to have a solid defense. There were expectations that this team may be able to even reach an AFC Championship this year, as predicted by former quarterback Brett Favre.

In Week 1, the team allowed the 49ers to score 32 points. The defense didn't look as good as advertised. Reddick could certainly be used to help this unit get better in the weeks ahead. The linebacker finished the 2023 season with the Eagles, and he posted 38 tackles.

“We're going to love him up, and he's going to be a part of this football team and he's going to help us win a lot of football games,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Sept. 7, per ESPN. “He's got to sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business.”

The Jets and Titans play at 1:00 Eastern Sunday.