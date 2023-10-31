New York Jets GM Joe Douglas gave an update on quarterback Aaron Rodgers that will fire up Gang Green fans. NFL.com national insider Ian Rapoport quoted Douglas on Tuesday.

“#Jets GM Joe Douglas, stating something we now have assumed is coming but would've seemed wild two months ago: ‘We're expecting Aaron to be back,'” Rapoport tweeted.

Jets’ Joe Douglas expects Aaron Rodgers back … eventually https://t.co/aMzKHp9oON — NJ.com Sports (@NJ_Sports) October 31, 2023

Was Joe Douglas implying Aaron Rodgers will take the field again in the 2023 NFL season? If so, nobody would've thought that scenario would play out.

Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first game with the Jets. Gang Green fans couldn't believe the sight of Rodgers getting carted off the field in his debut. Despite losing Rodgers, the Jets rallied and beat the Buffalo Bills in dramatic fashion, 22-16.

Rodgers hasn't stayed out of the limelight since tearing his Achilles two months ago. He still makes his regular Tuesday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The New York Post's Andrew Marchand leaked Rodgers' six-figure fee for the show several weeks ago. Pat McAfee called Marchand “a rat” for his inside job.

Aaron Rodgers also wore a headset in the Jets' 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. He promptly shot down speculations he will coach after he hangs up his cleats.

News of Aaron Rodgers' potential comeback coincides with the Jets' three-game winning streak. Most people thought they would see Rodgers in Jets green again in 2024. With Joe Douglas' latest update, Rodgers playing this season no longer seems like an impossibility.

The Jets haven't made the postseason in 12 straight years. The last time that happened was when Rex Ryan was the head coach and Mark Sanchez was the quarterback in 2011.

With Aaron Rodgers' impending return, Gang Green hopes they will finally taste postseason football after all these years.