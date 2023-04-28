Kyle Stickles may have made the biggest impression of anyone at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. Stickles is not a player, coach nor general manager, but rather an extremely passionate New York Jets fan who, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, had the opportunity to announce his favorite team’s first-round pick from the stage in Kansas City.

With the Jets’ pick in and Roger Goodell introducing him to announce the selection, Stickles threw his arms in the air screaming “Let’s Go! Let’s Go!”

When he confidently stepped behind the microphone, Stickles enthusiastically announced, “With the 15th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets! select Will McDonald, linebacker, Iowa State. Let’s Go! Yeah! Let’s Go!”

The fired-up youngster immediately became a viral sensation on social media. Jets center Connor McGovern was one of many who appreciated his enthusiasm:

This young man announcing the pick for the JETS is electric. Awesome job young man. You crushed it. @nyjets — Connor McGovern (@McGovenator60) April 28, 2023

In fact, you didn’t need to be a Jets player nor fan of the team to appreciate Kyle’s passion:

Shoutout to Kyle Stickles for bringing the energy!!!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023

Stickles was diagnosed with bone cancer in his left leg in 2020 and received chemotherapy until June 2021. He regained the ability to walk after extensive physical therapy.

He appeared at a press conference with Jets coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas after the Aaron Rodgers trade earlier in the week. He continued to make the most of life with his special moment Thursday at the 2023 NFL Draft.

As for the selection, New York adds to its already loaded defensive group with the McDonald selection.