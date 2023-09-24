The New York Jets lost again to the New England Patriots. And Zach Wilson was again booed after leading a mostly lifeless offensive attack.

But the quarterback had a positive message for Jets fans after the 15-10 Week 3 defeat at MetLife Stadium.

“Keep believing, man,” Wilson said postgame. “I truly believe we’ve got the guys and we’re going to do everything we can to get better. We understand the frustrations. … We’re gonna get better.”

Apparently, coach Robert Saleh agrees. After praising Wilson before the game, he said postgame that the 24-year-old will remain the starting quarterback. Saleh added that Wilson “gives us the best chance to win.”

Wilson was 18-of-36 for 157 yards and did not throw a touchdown nor interception Sunday. Six of New York’s possessions ended with a three and out sequence. And the Jets were 2-for-14 on third down conversions.

That’s two straight weeks the Jets offense has put up a lifeless performance. They were manhandled by the Dallas Cowboys in a 30-10 loss in Week 2.

“We’ve got to sustain drives, we’ve got to stay on the field, we’ve got to put together something,” Wilson explained. “It’s a lot of frustration for everyone on offense.”

Wilson did lead an 87-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter, when he completed 7-of-10 passes and looked poised doing so. But it was a scattershot performance the rest of the rainy afternoon. New York failed to run the ball effectively, Wilson often looked indecisive in the passing game and a largely stout effort by its defense went for naught.

“It didn’t feel like anything was working,” Wilson said.

So, that's 15 straight losses to the Patriots. And it won’t get any easier next week when the Jets (1-2) host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.