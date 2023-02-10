Joe Namath is convinced that the New York Jets need an upgrade over Zach Wilson at quarterback next season. The Jets legend and Super Bowl III hero didn’t hold back Thursday when asked on the red carpet of the NFL Honors what he thinks will get the team “over the hump.”

“I know we need improvement at the quarterback position,” Namath answered quickly. “(Jets owner) Woody Johnson said he wants to get one, so I think they’re going to upgrade.”

He then declared his support for coach Robert Saleh before returning to New York’s biggest need this offseason.

“Coach Saleh has been terrific,” he said. “For two years being there, we’ve got a defense, we’ve got some wide receivers. Good team. … They need a quarterback.”

Wilson has had two dismal seasons as Jets QB since they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He started nine games this past season and was benched twice, totaling five games. He also was benched in favor of fourth-string QB Chris Streveler during a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

The Jets were 7-10 this season, losing their last six games. Nathaniel Hackett was hired as offensive coordinator two weeks ago to replace Mike LaFleur. On the red carpet Thursday, Johnson told ESPN the Jets’ “weakness was in the quarterback position.”

Aaron Rodgers is the biggest name tied to the Jets. A trade would be complicated and Rodgers must be on board with such a move. The four-time League MVP said this week he’s going to isolate for four days before deciding after the Super Bowl on Sunday whether to play in 2023.

Earlier this offseason, Namath endorsed the Jets pursuit of Rodgers. He even offered to let Rodgers wear Namath’s No. 12, which was retired by the team in 1985.