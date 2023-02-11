Not every New York Jets legend named Joe is on board with them trading for Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Joe Klecko couldn’t disagree more with Joe Namath that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is the right man to replace Zach Wilson.

And Klecko even dragged Tom Brady into the argument.

“I just don’t see [Rodgers] fitting,” Klecko told the New York Post. “It takes a certain personality really to make things work. Like when [Tom] Brady went to Tampa Bay, he called everybody the night before and told ’em why you could be great … he led these guys to believe in themselves, and they did.

“When things don’t go right, I can’t see Aaron Rodgers being a guy that gives a s*** I just can’t see it.”

THE WAIT IS OVER! Joe Klecko is headed to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame!! pic.twitter.com/TndnZlSj2p — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023

Klecko is a respected voice in the Jets family. He was a member of their famed “Sack Exchange” in the 1980s and was named Thursday as one of the members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The 69-year-old has never been one to mince words. So, he was true to form when discussing why Aaron Rodgers is a bad fit with the Jets.

“I don’t see a guy like Rodgers fitting in with that mentality of them kids and everything like that,” Klecko said, referring to young receivers Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, and running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

“I could be wrong, he’s a tremendous quarterback, he’s a smart guy. I just think he could be more of a detriment. I really do. He has that condescending attitude about ‘Why did you give up the route? Don’t stop.’ When you know all these things, and you can help somebody, yeah. But he doesn’t do it like that. You could see it on his face on the field how he gets upset with players.”

Wilson, who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, has spoken positively about Rodgers when asked about the Jets interest in him. Stud cornerback Sauce Gardner, who won defensive rookie honors, has also playfully trolled fans about a possible trade for Rodgers.

Epic night for the #Jets: 🏈Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko selected to the @ProFootballHOF Class of ‘23. 🏈WR Garrett Wilson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. 🏈CB Sauce Gardner named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 10, 2023

Namath emphatically endorsed Aaron Rodgers replacing Zach Wilson at quarterback next season. The Super Bowl III hero even said he’d allow Rodgers to wear his No. 12 jersey, which was retired by the Jets in 1985.

Former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall said Friday that Rodgers would be his third option for them, behind Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Perhaps one day, when Rodgers and Brady join him in Canton, Klecko will further discuss the topic with the quarterback greats.