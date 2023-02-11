Brandon Marshall believes that Aaron Rodgers is not the right choice to play quarterback for the New York Jets in 2023. In fact, the former All-Pro wide receiver said he sees two other quarterbacks as better fits to replace Zach Wilson.

“I would go Derek Carr as my No. 1, Jimmy G [Garoppolo] as my second option and then Aaron Rodgers as my third option,” Marshall told the New York Post on Friday.

His line of thinking is that the Jets need a long-term solution at quarterback. Rodgers is 39 years old and has wavered on playing or retiring for several years. He still has not decided if he’s going to play in 2023 and, if so, whether he’d accept a trade to the Jets.

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZpic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

The Jets are in this mess because they misfired on first-round picks Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall in 2018) and Wilson (No. 2 overall in 2021). They haven’t had stability at the position since Mark Sanchez was the starter four seasons in a row (2009-12). Before that Chad Pennington was the No. 1 QB from 2002-07.

“This is our opportunity to really get it right and be in position to be contending next year,” said Marshall, who played for the Jets in 2015-16 when Ryan Fitzpatrick was their quarterback.

“So, you can go Aaron Rodgers and feel like you’ll get there, right? But what’s going to happen after next year? I feel like a Derek Carr, even a Jimmy [Garoppolo], with that defense, with Elijah Moore used the right way and then Garrett [Wilson], we’re set up for the next five to seven years.”

Carr will turn 32 in March; Garoppolo is eight months younger.

However, Marshall stated that age is only part of the reason Carr is the best fit for New York.

“It’s his age, but also the fit in the locker room,” Marshall said. “Guys are definitely going to respect [Rodgers], but I just feel like Derek Carr can get you there. Derek Carr is the first one in, last one out. Derek Carr, he meets people where they’re at. The chemistry and continuity is everything.

“We don’t need the best quarterback. We need the right quarterback.”

Former Jets great Joe Klecko also opposes a possible trade for Rodgers. Named as a member in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 earlier this week, Klecko said Saturday that Rodgers could be a “detriment” to the Jets.

However, Jets legend Joe Namath has been outspoken in his support of New York trying to deal for the Packers QB. Stud wide receiver Garrett Wilson endorsed Rodgers and corner Sauce Gardner has been trolling fans about a possible Rodgers trade.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is prohibited from discussing a player on another team. But he did say Thursday that New York’s “weakness was in the quarterback position” this past season, when they finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year.

Apparantly Brandon Marshall believes he has the plan to fix that weakness.