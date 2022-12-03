By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

It is safe to say that Mike White has earned the respect of New York Jets players. Players on the team were seen wearing shirts with White’s face on them ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, per Dov Kleiman.

#Jets players are clearly happy about the QB change, wearing Mike White shirts heading to their Week 13 game against the #Vikingspic.twitter.com/iThzwxo5z7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 3, 2022

Mike White recently replaced Zach Wilson as the Jets starting quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh is not ruling out a return to the QB1 position for Wilson. However, Saleh is open to White having the opportunity.

“This is Mike White’s opportunity, that doesn’t change,” Saleh said “Mike’s got the opportunity to go stack another great day up this week and when we feel Zach is ready to roll, he’s going to roll.”

But one has to wonder how Wilson’s teammates would react to him becoming the starting QB once again, as it is clear that they are behind Mike White. NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed the narrative even further.

“Players love Mike White,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee show. “He’s probably the smartest guy in the room, and guys love him. They (Jets) do want to get Zach (Wilson) back out there, they have a plan for it. If you are keeping winning, I don’t know how you change anything.”

It will be interesting to see who the Jets decide to roll with as the season winds down. Wilson has a high ceiling, but it has not panned out for the QB up to this point. Mike White is in a good position to keep his QB1 role moving forward.