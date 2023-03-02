Robert Saleh skipped the New York Jets’ second meeting with free agent quarterback Derek Carr on Wednesday. But the Jets coach had a legitimate reason for doing so.

Saleh told reporters Thursday he was sick and too ill to fly out to Indianapolis, where owner Woody Johnson led the Jets contingent in their get-together with Carr at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I went to bed two nights ago and it was my turn with the stomach bug,” Saleh explained. “I’m just pulling myself up off the mat.”

Saleh did meet extensively with Carr when the 31-year-old visited the Jets in Florham Park, New Jersey, in late February after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. And the coach came away impressed.

“He’s a tremendous young man,” Saleh said.

Coach Saleh discusses the team's meeting with free agent QB Derek Carr. "Really impressive young man for sure." pic.twitter.com/psMpz1FESl — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 2, 2023

The Jets coach also raved about Carr’s physical tools and “football IQ,” which have helped him be selected to the Pro Bowl four times in nine NFL seasons.

Saleh also made an interesting comparison between Carr and Matthew Stafford, the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’s been asked to do a lot in his career and … he’s more in line with what Stafford’s career has been,” Saleh said. “If you can just get him to a place that has all the pieces and allow him to just play quarterback 10 to 15 times a game, it’d be pretty cool.”

On the QB pursuit, Robert Saleh said, "As a coach, you always want it done yesterday. But we appreciate everyone’s process." #Jets — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) March 2, 2023

Carr also met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in Indianapolis. It’s expected that he wants his situation resolved before the start of overall free agency and the new NFL year March 15.

The Jets may have to make a call on Carr before they know what Aaron Rodgers’ intentions are for the 2023 season. Reportedly, the Jets remain very interested in trading for the Green Bay Packers quarterback if that is an option.