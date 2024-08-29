The New York Jets added Mike Williams to the wide receiver room this offseason despite his ACL injury. The veteran has been recovering all summer to work his way back. On Thursday, head coach Robert Saleh announced that he will be in the lineup for week one, according to Ari Melov of The 33rd Team.

He joins Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in the room of pass catchers. They are going to benefit from playing with a healthy Aaron Rodgers this season. After tearing his Achilles on the fourth snap of the season, Rodgers is also set to come back on opening night. The Jets face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on September 9.

Williams will turn 30 during the season and with such a significant injury behind him, he might take a little bit of time to get back to speed. With limited action in the preseason, the 49ers defense will provide a stiff test for the veteran.

Expectations for Jets and Mike Williams in 2024

The Jets are the favorites to win the AFC East, according to FanDuel. After a 7-10 season that featured some of the worst quarterback play imaginable, they are poised for a bounce-back season. But to them to win the division. Williams must be spectacular.

Lazard was supposed to be the number-two receiver last year but struggled with drops the entire season. He only totaled 311 yards in 14 games and only caught 23 of the 49 balls thrown his way. The Jets signed Williams because Lazard showed he could not be a number two receiver.

Williams only played three games last season before the injury, putting up 249 yards on 19 receptions. Those numbers are not too far off Lazard's numbers from a season ago in a third of the games. If he continues to produce at that level, the Jets do have a chance of breaking their playoff drought.