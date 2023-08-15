It goes without saying, but the New York Jets signing of star running back Dalvin Cook is exciting. Players have already wasted no time expressing their feelings on Cook joining the Jets. However, there is one fairly concerning NFL training camp twist.

“New Jets’ RB Dalvin Cook still is at least a week away from being able to practice after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. Cook’s NY arrival also will be delayed due to fact that he will become a first-time father any day now. So it will be a bit before he’s on the field,” ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on Twitter.

Fortunately, it appears that Cook won't be out for too long barring any setbacks. Returning from any kind of surgery is difficult, but the Jets likely expect Cook to be on the field fairly soon.

Dalvin Cook headed to New York

Cook has been one of the more consistent running backs in the NFL over the past few seasons. He's made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive years and has also recorded at least 1,100 yards during each of those seasons. Cook's also tallied at least 34 receptions out of the backfield in each of the past five years.

The Jets are expecting Dalvin Cook and Aaron Rodgers to lead the charge on offense. Both players are proven stars who should help the team reach the next level. New York has championship aspirations in 2023 and anything short of a Super Bowl victory will feel like a failure.

Despite this twist in the signing, Jets fans have every reason to be excited for the '23 campaign.