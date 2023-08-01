Aaron Rodgers is leaving little room for interpretation about his future with the New York Jets. In fact, the future Hall of Fame quarterback doubled down on a recent comment about playing more than one season with his new team.

“This is going to be a few years partnership,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

The 39-year-old had been asked about why he was willing to leave roughly $35 million over two years on the table when restructuring his contract last week.

Aaron Rodgers responded by saying that the pay cut “wasn’t a big deal” and “the right thing to do.” He pointed out that he’ll still make a lot of money and the Jets will have financial flexibility to add players, and pay the ones they already have and wish to keep.

On Monday, Rodgers told Peter King that he wanted to show the Jets “how committed” he was to them by taking less money for the greater team good. To that end, the Jets hosted free agent running back Dalvin Cook this weekend. It’s now more possible New York could land the four-time Pro Bowl back.

Rodgers has spoken throughout training camp about how he feels rejuvenated in New York after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He has embraced the change and has been a transformative figure for the Jets, on and off the field, as they turn the page to a new era.

The Jets have not reached the playoffs in 12 seasons nor won the Super Bowl since 1969. It appears they can count on Rodgers to be with them “a few years” as they attempt to turn their fortunes around.

Aaron Rodgers will not play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. However, he did add that he “wouldn't mind” playing in the preseason.